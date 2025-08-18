ITC shares down 5.57% in last 3 months

ITC's fundamentals remain strong

ITC is still a major player with a market cap of ₹5.15 lakh crore.

Its price-to-earnings ratio sits at 14.76 and earnings per share are 27.88—solid indicators of its profitability and value for investors keeping an eye on the basics.

Plus, its six-month beta is just 0.68, meaning ITC tends to be less volatile than most stocks—a detail that might appeal if you're looking for stability over wild swings.