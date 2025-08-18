Next Article
ITC shares down 5.57% in last 3 months
ITC's shares last traded at ₹411.95 as of 09:18am on August 18, 2025, capping off a tough quarter with a three-month drop of -5.57%.
The price barely moved in the latest session, and weekly returns are also down slightly at -0.74%.
ITC's fundamentals remain strong
ITC is still a major player with a market cap of ₹5.15 lakh crore.
Its price-to-earnings ratio sits at 14.76 and earnings per share are 27.88—solid indicators of its profitability and value for investors keeping an eye on the basics.
Plus, its six-month beta is just 0.68, meaning ITC tends to be less volatile than most stocks—a detail that might appeal if you're looking for stability over wild swings.