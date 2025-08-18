Gold prices today: Metal holds steady at ₹99,834 per 10gm
Gold stayed steady at about ₹99,834 per 10gm on Monday, with global prices holding around $3,344 an ounce.
Silver in India nudged up a bit to ₹1,14,025 per kg.
Basically: the gold rush has paused for now.
Why gold is where it is
Gold is usually where people park their money when the world feels risky.
But with recent diplomatic talks easing worries—especially after the US-Russia summit last week—investors aren't rushing to buy gold as a "just in case" move.
For anyone thinking about investing or just curious about what drives prices, it's a good reminder that global politics and inflation trends really shape these markets.
What are investors watching?
Hopeful signs from the Alaska summit between US and Russian leaders (plus upcoming talks with President Trump and others) have cooled safe-haven demand for gold.
At the same time, falling US Treasury yields are helping gold bounce back from earlier dips.
So for now, investors are watching inflation numbers and central bank moves to see what's next for precious metals.