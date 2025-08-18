Next Article
Kotak Mahindra Bank's stock down 6% in last 3 months
Kotak Mahindra Bank's shares are having a bit of a rough patch. As of August 18, 2025, the stock was at ₹2,001.4—down 6.17% over the last three months.
The current price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is 20.54, and earnings per share (EPS) stand at ₹96.31.
Trading volume and beta analysis
Trading volume recently hit about 1.98 million shares, which is just below the usual weekly average.
The stock's six-month beta is 0.91, hinting at some market swings but not wild volatility.
Still, there was a small bright spot: Kotak's stock managed to climb 1.31% this week, suggesting a positive outlook for investors.