Titan shares gain 0.84% in last week
Titan Company opened Monday at ₹3,505.6 per share, with a hefty market cap of ₹3.09 lakh crore.
The last three months haven't been great—shares dipped by 3.97%.
But there's a glimmer of hope: Titan gained 0.84% just this past week, hinting that investor confidence might be picking up again.
Trading volume dips slightly
Trading volume was a bit quieter than usual today, with 5.97 lakh shares changing hands versus last week's daily average of 9.27 lakh.
Titan's six-month beta sits at 0.746, so the stock has actually been less jumpy than the broader market lately.
On Friday, it closed flat at ₹3,489.4—no movement from the previous day—showing things are pretty steady for now.