Titan shares gain 0.84% in last week

Trading volume dips slightly

Trading volume was a bit quieter than usual today, with 5.97 lakh shares changing hands versus last week's daily average of 9.27 lakh.

Titan's six-month beta sits at 0.746, so the stock has actually been less jumpy than the broader market lately.

On Friday, it closed flat at ₹3,489.4—no movement from the previous day—showing things are pretty steady for now.