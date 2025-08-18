Coal India shares close at ₹386.65

Market cap stands at ₹2.36 lakh crore

Trading volume was lower than usual—about 40 lakh shares changed hands versus the weekly average of 46 lakh.

The previous day saw no price change at all, closing flat at ₹384.45.

Even with these ups and downs, Coal India remains a heavyweight with a market cap of ₹2.36 lakh crore and its six-month beta (0.66) suggests it's less jumpy than most stocks out there—making it a bit more predictable for investors watching closely this year.