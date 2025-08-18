Swiggy's losses have doubled in a year Business Aug 18, 2025

Swiggy just bumped up its platform fee from ₹12 to ₹14 in some busy areas, hoping to balance out a massive jump in losses—₹1,197 crore for the April-June quarter, which is double last year's number.

Still, their revenue shot up by 54% to ₹4,961 crore, driven by strong order volumes and increased investments in Instamart.