Bajaj Finserv shows signs of stability after months of decline

If you're tracking big names in finance or thinking about investing, Bajaj Finserv is worth watching. Its market cap is a hefty ₹3.08 lakh crore, and trading activity remains healthy with nearly 7.7 lakh shares changing hands on August 18—slightly below its weekly average. Even though the stock's been more volatile than most (with a six-month beta of 1.47), steady trading suggests investors haven't lost interest.

Stock still down about 8.6% from its peak

The stock has had mixed vibes this August: losses over three months but a hint of recovery last week.

With volatility higher than the overall market and prices still below their peak, it's smart to keep an eye on how Bajaj Finserv performs and what's happening in the broader market before making any big investment calls.