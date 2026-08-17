Nestle launches drinks to support Ozempic and Wegovy users' health
Business
Nestle is rolling out new drinks designed for people taking GLP-1 weight-loss medications like Ozempic and Wegovy.
Since these drugs curb appetite and can cause issues like muscle loss or "Ozempic face," Nestle wants to help users stay healthy while their eating habits change.
Nestle uses AI for high-protein launches
To get it right, Nestle is tapping into AI to study clinical research and what real people need.
They've launched high-protein products (like Boost Advanced in the US and Milo PRO High Protein in Asia and Australia) to support muscles, plus added collagen to their Vital Proteins line for skin and hair.
Their AI tools also help spot trends fast, so they can keep up with what this new wave of consumers actually wants.