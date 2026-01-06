Why Nestle has recalled baby formula products in the UK
What's the story
Nestle has issued a recall for certain batches of its SMA infant and follow-on formulas in the UK, due to the possible presence of cereulide. This toxin can cause food poisoning symptoms such as nausea and vomiting. The firm said there have been no confirmed reports of illness linked to these products but is recalling them "out of an abundance of caution."
Toxin
Cereulide: A heat-resistant toxin
Cereulide is a highly heat-resistant toxin produced by some strains of the Bacillus cereus bacteria. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has warned that this toxin is unlikely to be deactivated or destroyed by cooking, boiling water, or when making infant milk. Symptoms of food poisoning from cereulide can develop quickly after consumption and include vomiting and stomach cramps.
Safety assurance
Nestle assures safety of other products
Nestle has assured customers that all other products and batches that have not been recalled are safe for consumption. The company also promised refunds for affected customers, noting that the issue stemmed from an ingredient supplied by one of its vendors. Batch numbers of the affected products can be found on Nestle's website or through food.gov.uk.
Health advisory
FSA advises against feeding affected products to infants
Jane Rawling, the head of incidents at the Food Standards Agency (FSA), has advised parents and caregivers not to feed the affected products to infants or young children. She assured that urgent action is being taken to ensure all affected product is removed from sale as a precaution. If any baby has been fed this product and there's concern about potential health impact, advice should be sought from healthcare professionals by contacting their GP or calling NHS.