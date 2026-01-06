Why Nestle has recalled baby formula products in the UK

Nestle has issued a recall for certain batches of its SMA infant and follow-on formulas in the UK, due to the possible presence of cereulide. This toxin can cause food poisoning symptoms such as nausea and vomiting. The firm said there have been no confirmed reports of illness linked to these products but is recalling them "out of an abundance of caution."

Toxin Cereulide: A heat-resistant toxin Cereulide is a highly heat-resistant toxin produced by some strains of the Bacillus cereus bacteria. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has warned that this toxin is unlikely to be deactivated or destroyed by cooking, boiling water, or when making infant milk. Symptoms of food poisoning from cereulide can develop quickly after consumption and include vomiting and stomach cramps.

Safety assurance Nestle assures safety of other products Nestle has assured customers that all other products and batches that have not been recalled are safe for consumption. The company also promised refunds for affected customers, noting that the issue stemmed from an ingredient supplied by one of its vendors. Batch numbers of the affected products can be found on Nestle's website or through food.gov.uk.