Nestle, Uber, Ikea join 112 firms urging governments prioritize electrification

Businesses seek reforms to speed electrification

The coalition believes switching to electricity can cut energy demand and make economies more stable.

They're asking governments to update electricity markets, improve grid infrastructure, and speed up permits so the transition happens faster.

This push also lines up with Turkey's COP31 goal: getting electricity to power 35% of global energy by 2035.

Plus, most business leaders expect their operations will go electric within the next decade, so change is definitely on the horizon.