Nestle, Uber, Ikea join 112 firms urging governments prioritize electrification
Big names like Nestle, Uber, Ikea, and Volvo Cars, along with 112 businesses, are urging governments to make electrification a top priority.
Their joint statement dropped during London Climate Action Week and highlights how relying on fossil fuels is risky for energy security and supply chains.
Together, these businesses represent $1.5 trillion in revenue, so it's a pretty serious call.
Businesses seek reforms to speed electrification
The coalition believes switching to electricity can cut energy demand and make economies more stable.
They're asking governments to update electricity markets, improve grid infrastructure, and speed up permits so the transition happens faster.
This push also lines up with Turkey's COP31 goal: getting electricity to power 35% of global energy by 2035.
Plus, most business leaders expect their operations will go electric within the next decade, so change is definitely on the horizon.