Nestle wins Calcutta order blocking Keka using 'KIT KAT' name
Business
Nestle just scored a permanent court order stopping Keka Food Products from using the "KIT KAT" name or anything similar.
The Calcutta High Court said any slip-up would break earlier legal promises, and this comes after Nestle kept spotting its brand being used even after a previous ban.
Nestle presented screenshots and products
Nestle brought in screenshots, online listings, and even products they bought to show that Keka was still copying their trademark.
When court officers checked things out in August 2025, they found Keka had just moved operations nearby but kept using lookalike packaging for Keka Chanachur.
One of the owners admitted running both businesses and promised to stop.
The court accepted this but made it clear: if it happens again, Nestle can take further legal action.