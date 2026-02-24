Nestoria Group launches India's 1st large-scale 3D-printed housing project
Nestoria Group just kicked off Dholera Smart City's first large-scale 3D-printed housing project.
Thanks to automated tech, these homes go up in days—not months—pushing forward the goal of a faster, greener "Viksit Bharat 2047."
The project uses automated, precision-driven 3D printers to print concrete walls layer by layer, making them smooth and crack-resistant.
This approach keeps quality consistent, cuts down on mistakes and labor requirements, and is way better for the planet with less waste and a smaller carbon footprint.
Dholera is India's first greenfield smart city with top-notch infrastructure—perfect for trying out new ideas like this.
The city is drawing investors, and by using engineered concrete mixes, the project saves materials while keeping buildings sturdy.
It's a fresh take on real estate that could change how homes are built in India.