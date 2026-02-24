Nestoria Group launches India's 1st large-scale 3D-printed housing project

The project uses automated, precision-driven 3D printers to print concrete walls layer by layer, making them smooth and crack-resistant. This approach keeps quality consistent, cuts down on mistakes and labor requirements, and is way better for the planet with less waste and a smaller carbon footprint.

Dholera is India's first greenfield smart city with top-notch infrastructure—perfect for trying out new ideas like this.

The city is drawing investors, and by using engineered concrete mixes, the project saves materials while keeping buildings sturdy.

It's a fresh take on real estate that could change how homes are built in India.