Netafim launches AI dosing 5G series FertiKit 5G NetaJet 5G

Dosing 5G integrates with GrowSphere platform

The Dosing 5G lineup is designed to take on big issues like water shortages and high costs.

As Vikas Sonawane from Netafim puts it, these tools boost accuracy and save water, which means better profits for farmers.

Plus, with integration into the GrowSphere platform, managing irrigation gets simpler and helps cut down on waste—making it a win for both productivity and the planet.