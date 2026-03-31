Netafim launches AI dosing 5G series FertiKit 5G NetaJet 5G
Business
Netafim just dropped its Dosing 5G series, think FertiKit 5G and NetaJet 5G, which use AI to make feeding plants way easier and more precise.
These new systems help farmers give crops exactly the nutrients they need, whether they're working in open fields or greenhouses, so plants can grow better with less guesswork.
Dosing 5G integrates with GrowSphere platform
The Dosing 5G lineup is designed to take on big issues like water shortages and high costs.
As Vikas Sonawane from Netafim puts it, these tools boost accuracy and save water, which means better profits for farmers.
Plus, with integration into the GrowSphere platform, managing irrigation gets simpler and helps cut down on waste—making it a win for both productivity and the planet.