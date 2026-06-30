NetApp leads India all-flash market as firms seek AI-ready data
Business
NetApp is making big moves in India, leading the all-flash storage market as more companies look for AI-ready data solutions.
Premalakshmi Ramakrishnan, who heads NetApp India and SAARC, says businesses are rethinking how they handle data to stay innovative and resilient.
NetApp offers Keystone to manage costs
NetApp holds a 36% share in all-flash storage and nearly a 30% share in external OEM storage.
Its tech is helping banks, government, and smart-city projects modernize fast, even though only about 30% of companies are successful in driving their AI initiatives holistically, with most use cases still at pilot stages.
To help manage rising costs, NetApp offers flexible subscriptions like Keystone, so companies can upgrade without breaking the bank.