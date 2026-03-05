NetApp trims engineering teams, embraces AI for efficiency

NetApp is shaking things up by building smaller engineering teams powered by AI, following the lead of big names like Microsoft and Google. Syam Nair, the company's Chief Product Officer, says it's about creating nimble teams that can grow with the help of smart tools.

Bangalore campus is the main focus of this shift NetApp's Bangalore campus—its biggest hub with over 3,600 engineers—is at the heart of this shift.

The focus now is hiring folks skilled in automation, generative AI, and machine learning using tools like TensorFlow and PyTorch.

AI agents will handle routine coding tasks after hours With this new approach, engineers will spend more time on creative design while AI agents handle routine coding tasks after hours.

People still keep an eye on code quality and step in for tough problems—so human judgment stays key even as productivity gets a boost.