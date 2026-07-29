Netcore. AI launches autonomous marketing agents, shifts to outcome based model
Business
Netcore. AI is introducing autonomous AI agents that can take over key campaign tasks.
Founder and MD Rajesh Jain says the company is moving to an outcome-based model, so instead of just giving marketers tools, these AIs aim to deliver better results by taking over key campaign tasks.
Agents plan and execute campaign tasks
Unlike the old "copilot" setup where humans still did most of the work, these new agents plan and execute key campaign tasks themselves.
Jain believes this shift will enhance campaign effectiveness and help brands connect with people in smarter, tech-driven ways.