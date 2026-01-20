Netflix revises $82.7B offer for Warner Bros to all-cash deal

Netflix has made an all-cash offer of $82.7 billion for Warner Bros. Discovery's studio and streaming assets, according to a regulatory filing today. The bid, at $27.75 a share, has been unanimously approved by the board of HBO owner Warner Bros. The move is seen as a strategic maneuver to counter Paramount Skydance's competing efforts to acquire the Hollywood giant.

Strategic shift Netflix's bid aims for quicker shareholder vote Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said the new all-cash agreement would speed up the timeline for a stockholder vote and provide more financial certainty. The revised offer replaces an earlier cash-and-stock bid of $23.25 in cash and $4.50 in Netflix stock per share. Warner Bros's board has maintained that their merger deal is better than Paramount Skydance's $30-per-share cash bid as it offers investors a stake in a separately traded Discovery Global post-merger spin-off.

Valuation strategies Warner Bros evaluates potential spin-off and merger implications Warner Bros's advisers have used three different methods to value Discovery Global, a potential spin-off that would include television assets like CNN and TNT Sports, as well as the Discovery+ streaming service. The lowest share price they found was $1.33 per share by applying a single value across the whole company. Paramount has dismissed this cable spinoff at the core of Netflix's offer as virtually worthless.

