Netflix in spotlight amid $2B 2030 World Cup US bids
Big names like Netflix, Fox, Apple TV, and Amazon are all vying to stream the 2030 FIFA World Cup in the US with bids reaching up to $2 billion.
Netflix is especially in the spotlight after landing the next two Women's World Cups.
The bidding closes this Thursday.
FIFA bundles English and Spanish rights
FIFA is now selling both English and Spanish rights together, making it easier for streaming platforms to win big.
Even though the tournament will be held across Spain, Portugal, and Morocco (which means tricky time zones for US viewers), interest is huge.
Plus, broadcasters could cash in on new ad breaks like hydration pauses during matches, potentially changing how we watch big games.