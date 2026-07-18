Netflix acquired Ben Affleck's AI company for $587M

Founded in 2022, InterPositive was led by Affleck as its CEO. The acquisition also included the company's team, with Affleck continuing his association with Netflix as a senior advisor.

He had previously talked about the potential of AI in filmmaking, saying it would enhance creative work instead of replacing it.

"AI is going to disintermediate the more laborious, less creative and more costly aspects of filmmaking," he said in a video discussing this technology.