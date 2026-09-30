Netlist asks US to ban Micron AI chips over patent
Business
Netlist, a computer-memory company, just asked US trade officials to ban imports of Micron chips used in AI gear from Google, NVIDIA, and Broadcom.
Netlist claims these chips use its patented "high bandwidth memory" tech without permission.
Netlist's prior verdicts and Micron complaints
This move follows Netlist's $445 million patent infringement verdict against Micron in 2024.
They also settled a separate memory-patent dispute with Samsung in August after winning $421 million in patent verdicts.
Recently filed complaint about Micron chips in Super Micro, HPE, and Lenovo products.
So far, the companies involved haven't responded publicly.