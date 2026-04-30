Netomi raises $110 million Accenture Ventures-led round to scale customer support
Business
Netomi, the AI company behind smarter customer support, has raised $110 million in new funding led by Accenture Ventures.
It is working with big names like United Airlines and Delta Air Lines, using advanced language models from OpenAI and Google to help AI handle tricky customer questions even better.
Jeffrey Katzenberg joins Netomi board
With this cash boost, Netomi plans to grow its reach and invest in research: think proactive AI that can spot and fix problems before you even ask.
Media entrepreneur Jeffrey Katzenberg is joining its board via WndrCo, while Adobe Ventures is also an investor, and Adobe is working with Netomi to add AI to websites that run on its platform.
Netomi's team of about 170 is all in on making customer service way less frustrating.