Netomi raises $110 million Accenture Ventures-led round to scale customer support

Jeffrey Katzenberg joins Netomi board

With this cash boost, Netomi plans to grow its reach and invest in research: think proactive AI that can spot and fix problems before you even ask.

Media entrepreneur Jeffrey Katzenberg is joining its board via WndrCo, while Adobe Ventures is also an investor, and Adobe is working with Netomi to add AI to websites that run on its platform.

Netomi's team of about 170 is all in on making customer service way less frustrating.