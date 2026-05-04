Netomi raises $110 million led by Accenture Ventures for proactive AI

Netomi leverages OpenAI Anthropic Google models

Netomi isn't your average chatbot: It works with major names like United Airlines, Delta, Paramount, and DraftKings to handle tough customer issues over chat, email, and voice.

Their tech uses AI from OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google to tackle more complex requests (not just the easy stuff), aiming to cut down on support tickets.

With this new partnership with Accenture, hundreds of employees are being trained to roll out Netomi's tech across big companies, showing how much demand there is for smarter customer service right now.