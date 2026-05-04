Netomi raises $110 million led by Accenture Ventures for proactive AI
Netomi, an AI startup focused on smarter customer support, just scored $110 million in new funding led by Accenture Ventures.
The company says this cash will help them upgrade their platform and build AI tools that solve problems for customers before they even ask.
Adobe Ventures and WndrCo also joined the round.
Netomi leverages OpenAI Anthropic Google models
Netomi isn't your average chatbot: It works with major names like United Airlines, Delta, Paramount, and DraftKings to handle tough customer issues over chat, email, and voice.
Their tech uses AI from OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google to tackle more complex requests (not just the easy stuff), aiming to cut down on support tickets.
With this new partnership with Accenture, hundreds of employees are being trained to roll out Netomi's tech across big companies, showing how much demand there is for smarter customer service right now.