Netrasemi to mass produce A2000 AI chipset by end 2026

A2000 tested with manufacturers, TSMC 12nm

Netrasemi teamed up with major tech manufacturers to test early samples and make sure the A2000.

Supported by the government's DLI scheme and investors like Zoho and Unicorn India Ventures, the chip uses advanced 12-nanometer technology from TSMC in Taiwan.

It's built for power-efficient applications like drones, robotics, and intelligent video systems.