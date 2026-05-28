Netrasemi to mass produce A2000 AI chipset by end 2026
Netrasemi, a homegrown semiconductor startup, said it would roll out its A2000 AI chipset for mass production by the end of 2026.
After passing crucial testing, this chip is ready for smart cameras and edge devices — think gadgets that need quick, on-the-spot AI smarts.
A2000 tested with manufacturers, TSMC 12nm
Netrasemi teamed up with major tech manufacturers to test early samples and make sure the A2000.
Supported by the government's DLI scheme and investors like Zoho and Unicorn India Ventures, the chip uses advanced 12-nanometer technology from TSMC in Taiwan.
It's built for power-efficient applications like drones, robotics, and intelligent video systems.
Netrasemi raised ₹125cr, ₹15cr DLI
With ₹125 crore raised and ₹15 crore DLI support, Netrasemi's CEO Jyothis Indirabhai highlights their custom hardware acceleration that gives compact devices solid AI performance without draining power.