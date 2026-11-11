Netweb stock rises amid NVIDIA FBI probe into Jensen Huang
Netweb Technologies's stock shot up as much as 7.8% on Wednesday, November 11, 2026,
even while NVIDIA's shares slid after news broke of an FBI probe into CEO Jensen Huang's links with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy, a connection Huang acknowledged and apologized for.
NVIDIA is now lawyering up to handle the situation.
Netweb Q2 profit ₹136.7 cr
Netweb's rally comes off the back of stellar second-quarter results: profits soared to ₹136.7 crore from just ₹31.4 crore last year, and revenue jumped over four times to ₹1,323.3 crore.
With a hefty order book and a key role in India's AI scene, analysts like BofA are still bullish, setting a target price of ₹5,000 for the stock.