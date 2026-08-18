Netweb Technologies launches ₹1,200cr QIP offering around 25.05-25.48L shares
Business
Netweb Technologies just kicked off a ₹1,200 crore share sale (QIP) on Monday (August 17), offering shares at ₹4,710 to ₹4,790 each, an 8.1% to 9.6% discount to the last closing price.
This means approximately 25.05 lakh to 25.48 lakh equity shares are hitting the market for big investors.
Shareholders approve QIP amid ₹85.3cr profits
The board and shareholders signed off on this move earlier this summer, even allowing Netweb may, at its discretion, offer a discount of up to 5% on the floor price.
The timing makes sense: Netweb's profits jumped to ₹85.3 crore in Q1 FY27 (up from ₹30.4 crore last year), with revenue and AI business growth looking seriously strong.
Their order book is stacked too, showing they're gearing up for more big wins ahead.