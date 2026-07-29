Netweb Technologies Q1 revenue ₹819.6cr and profit ₹85.3cr surge
Business
Netweb Technologies just posted a huge win for the first quarter ended June 30, 2026, with net profit soaring to ₹85.3 crore, more than double what it made last year.
Its revenue also shot up to ₹819.6 crore, showing how much demand has grown for its high-performance computing and cloud solutions.
Netweb AI systems segment up 484.2%
Chairman and Managing Director Sanjay Lodha called it a record quarter, crediting strong demand and solid execution across business segments.
He pointed out that India's push for better AI infrastructure is fueling this momentum.
The company's AI systems segment was the star performer, growing 484.2% year-over-year and making up over 62% of total revenue.
With an order book now at ₹2,507 crore, Netweb looks set for more big moves ahead.