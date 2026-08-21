Netweb Technologies raises ₹1,200 cr in discounted institutional placement
Business
Netweb Technologies just pulled in ₹1,200 crore by selling shares to big investors at a slight discount.
The deal was launched on August 17 and wrapped up on August 21, 2026, and bumped up the company's share capital, making some serious waves in the market, especially since the stock jumped 6.8% in a single day and is now up nearly 76% this year.
ICICI Prudential AMC leads netweb investors
ICICI Prudential AMC led the pack of investors, with Nomura India and Goldman Sachs also grabbing major stakes.
Netweb's recent financials are strong: profits nearly tripled year over year to ₹85.3 crore and revenue shot up to ₹819 crore.
Even with a small dip in profit margins, these numbers and all that fresh cash have definitely caught everyone's attention.