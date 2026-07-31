Netweb Technologies shares surge nearly 10% after Q1 ₹819cr revenue
Business
Netweb Technologies just had a standout start to fiscal 2027, with its shares surging nearly 10% after posting strong first-quarter results.
The company's revenue soared 172% year-over-year to ₹819 crore, mostly thanks to a massive 484% jump in its AI business, which now makes up 63% of total revenue.
Profits almost triple to ₹85.3cr
Profits almost tripled to ₹85.3 crore compared to last year, and the order pipeline grew by 151%.
ICICI Securities kept its "buy" rating with a price target suggesting another possible 27.8% upside, but did note some risks around big one-time orders.
All three analysts covering Netweb are bullish, and the stock is already up over 46% this year, showing investors are pretty excited about where things are headed.