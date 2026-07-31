Netweb Technologies shares surge nearly 10% after Q1 ₹819cr revenue

Profits almost tripled to ₹85.3 crore compared to last year, and the order pipeline grew by 151%.

ICICI Securities kept its "buy" rating with a price target suggesting another possible 27.8% upside, but did note some risks around big one-time orders.

All three analysts covering Netweb are bullish, and the stock is already up over 46% this year, showing investors are pretty excited about where things are headed.