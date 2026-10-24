Netweb Technologies's Q2 net profit up 60.6%, revenue ₹1,323 cr
Business
Netweb Technologies just posted a huge 60.6% jump in net profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2027, all thanks to the booming demand for AI systems and high-performance computing.
Its revenue also shot up by 61.5%, hitting ₹1,323 crore, a clear sign that advanced tech is where the action is right now.
Netweb AI systems ₹1,283.6 cr, 59.9%
AI systems brought in ₹1,283.6 crore and made up 59.9% of Netweb's operating revenue this half-year.
With an order book of ₹2,629 crore and a massive business pipeline of ₹11,151.8 crore, the company's set up for more growth ahead.
As Chairman and Managing Director Sanjay Lodha put it, opportunities for AI are popping up across all kinds of industries.