Netweb Technologies's stock doubles in a year as NVIDIA tie-up boosts it
Business
Netweb Technologies's stock shot up to ₹3,700 after it launched two new AI-focused supercomputers built on NVIDIA's latest tech.
The company is now valued at over ₹20,000 crore, and its shares have more than doubled in the past year.
Netweb is making waves as a homegrown leader in India's fast-growing AI scene, especially with its compact Tyrone Camarero Spark and powerful Tyrone Supercomputing Systems.
With strong revenues and a packed order book, it's catching the eye of investors looking for growth in tech—and showing that India's AI infrastructure is getting serious momentum.