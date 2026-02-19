Netweb's stock soars 14% on launch of new AI supercomputers
Netweb Technologies just dropped two new AI supercomputers—Tyrone Camarero Spark and Tyrone Supercomputing Systems—powered by NVIDIA.
Their stock jumped as much as 14% intraday after the launch.
These made-in-India machines are built to meet the growing need for local, powerful AI infrastructure, both here and abroad.
Spark and GB200 systems are next-gen AI machines
The Spark packs a punch: 1 petaflop FP4 performance, 128GB unified memory, all squeezed into a surprisingly tiny box (think: smaller than most shoeboxes).
It runs on just 240W and can handle huge AI models—up to 200 billion parameters for inference and fine-tune up to 70 billion locally.
The GB200 system brings together four Blackwell GPUs with two Grace CPUs for even more advanced AI training.
Brokerages optimistic about Netweb's growth potential
Analysts are mixed—ICICI Securities has a "buy" rating, Equirus an "add" and Monarch Networth Capital a "hold," with target prices ranging from ₹3,725 to ₹4,110.
Plus, the Spark is already shipping to select Indian AI teams, adding fuel to the excitement around Netweb's future in tech.