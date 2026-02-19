Netweb's stock soars 14% on launch of new AI supercomputers

Spark and GB200 systems are next-gen AI machines

The Spark packs a punch: 1 petaflop FP4 performance, 128GB unified memory, all squeezed into a surprisingly tiny box (think: smaller than most shoeboxes).

It runs on just 240W and can handle huge AI models—up to 200 billion parameters for inference and fine-tune up to 70 billion locally.

The GB200 system brings together four Blackwell GPUs with two Grace CPUs for even more advanced AI training.