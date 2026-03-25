Network18 appoints Raj Jain as independent director Business Mar 25, 2026

Network18 just tapped Raj Jain, former CEO of The Times Group, to join as an independent director.

The move comes as the company doubles down on fresh content and tech upgrades across TV, digital, and regional platforms.

Jain's background with major brands like Walmart India and Whirlpool India signals Network18's push to stay ahead in the fast-changing media world.