Network18 appoints Raj Jain as independent director
Business
Network18 just tapped Raj Jain, former CEO of The Times Group, to join as an independent director.
The move comes as the company doubles down on fresh content and tech upgrades across TV, digital, and regional platforms.
Jain's background with major brands like Walmart India and Whirlpool India signals Network18's push to stay ahead in the fast-changing media world.
Chairman Adil Zainulbhai optimistic about new appointment
Jain says he's excited to join a team that leads both TV and digital news spaces, with channels like CNN-News18, News18 India, CNBC-TV18, and top sites like Moneycontrol.com.
Chairman Adil Zainulbhai believes Jain's experience scaling big companies will help drive Network18's next phase of growth — especially as they focus more on creators and new tech.