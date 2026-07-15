Network18 posts Q1 FY27 revenue ₹516cr on 4th straight growth
Network18 just wrapped up a solid Q1 for FY27, marking its fourth straight quarter of growth.
The company's revenue jumped 10.3% year-on-year to ₹516 crore, and operating profits (EBITDA) shot up by 80.3% to ₹8 crore, even with a tough business climate.
Network18 sees 360 million monthly users
Despite challenges like geopolitical tensions and rising costs, Network18 pulled off this growth thanks to a surge in digital traffic: think 360 million monthly users and 32 billion social views.
Big moments like the elections in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal boosted ad inventory by 10%.
News18.com grew with help from special election coverage, Moneycontrol Pro stayed on top with over a million subscribers, and Firstpost made waves globally with more than half its video audience outside India.
Overall, Network18's digital push is clearly paying off.