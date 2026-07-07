Neuberg Diagnostics to launch up to ₹4,000cr IPO in FY28

Neuberg raising ₹500cr for acquisitions

Before the IPO, Neuberg is raising ₹500 crore over the next few months to fund acquisitions and expand nationwide.

They're also investing up to ₹1,000 crore from various sources into new tech like genomics testing, and longevity programs, hoping these will make up one-quarter of their revenue soon.

With a new center opening in Mumbai and big growth targets in Delhi-NCR and Maharashtra, Neuberg aims to become India's second-largest diagnostics provider.

Velu sounds confident: "We believe we can be in a strong position to emerge as the number two player."