Neura Robotics secures up to $1.4B, working on Neuraverse ecosystem
Business
Neura Robotics, a German tech company, has secured up to $1.4 billion in funding from big names like Amazon, NVIDIA, Qualcomm Technologies, and Bosch, pushing its value close to $7 billion.
The team is working on "Neuraverse," an open Physical AI ecosystem that could shape how robots learn and interact.
Neura scales production, launching NEURA Gyms
With this cash boost, Neura plans to ramp up production, from 6,000 humanoid robots a year now to tens of thousands by 2027 and to millions by 2030.
They're also launching NEURA Gyms to train AI systems.
CEO David Reger says the goal is global deployment: "The future of AI will not only live on screens."