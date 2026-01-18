This delay coincides with a period of transition within the Tata Trusts

Why Neville Tata's induction in SRTT board has been delayed

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:18 pm Jan 18, 202604:18 pm

The Sir Ratan Tata Trusts board meeting, scheduled for yesterday, was canceled due to a lack of quorum. The sole agenda was the induction of Neville Tata into the trust's board. This delay coincides with a period of transition within the Tata Trusts, which includes Mehli Mistry's exit on November 4 after a public spat with Noel and other trustees over his renomination proposal.