New CEO Silvio Napoli reshuffles Lucid Motors, Taoufiq Boussaid exits

Lucid plans $50,000 Cosmos SUV

After a second round of layoffs meant to save $158 million a year, Lucid managed a small bump in car deliveries but is still struggling against rivals like Rivian.

To turn things around, they are rolling out an affordable Cosmos SUV (around $50,000) and launching luxury robotaxi service in San Francisco later this year, hoping to win over more drivers and keep growing.