New Delhi newborn becomes India's youngest known demat account holder
A newborn girl in New Delhi just set a record as India's youngest known demat account holder.
Her family got her demat account sorted when she was only six days old.
It's a sweet reminder that you're never too young to start thinking about your financial future (or at least, your parents can).
SEBI allows parent-opened child demat accounts
Securities and Exchange Board of India, or SEBI, rules say parents can open a demat account in their child's name, but the account is managed by a guardian until the child turns 18.
Kids can't trade themselves, but they can still own shares from things like IPOs or inheritances.
The paperwork needs both the child's and guardian's details to keep everything official and secure until the child is old enough to take over.