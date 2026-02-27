New financial rules in India coming into effect from March

Starting March 1, 2026, India is rolling out a bunch of financial updates—think new banking rules, better fraud protection, easier tax filing, and changes to toll payments. All these tweaks are aimed at making money matters smoother (and hopefully less stressful) for everyone.

Banks to stay open on Mahavir Jayanti Even though March 31 is Mahavir Jayanti, RBI says banks must stay open for important year-end transactions and tax payments.

On the fraud front, TRAI has set a 15 March 2026 deadline for Qualified Stockbrokers to migrate to the "1600" series for official calls—making scam calls much easier to spot.

Deadline extensions and new features Need to fix your tax return? The deadline for revised ITRs just got pushed to March 31 (with a fee).

Also, routine FASTag vehicle checks at tolls are ending unless there's a complaint—so road trips should be less annoying.

And if you use Bajaj Finserv wallets, keep an eye out for new sub-wallet features launching soon.