New GST rules kick in: What changes for businesses?

The new GST rules allow small suppliers selling goods through e-commerce operators (ECOs) in multiple states/UTs to use the ECO's warehouse as their principal place of business.

However, this is subject to conditions such as the seller passing on input tax credit (ITC) up to ₹2.5 lakh/month.

The revised process requires a genuine physical presence in at least one state where Aadhaar authentication and physical verification will be done.