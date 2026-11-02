New GST rules kick in: What changes for businesses?
What's the story
The Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime in India has undergone some major changes from November 1. The reforms, which were approved at the 57th GST Council meeting on October 8, are aimed at simplifying compliance for businesses. They include simplified registration for small sellers using e-commerce platforms, faster refund processing, and streamlined documentation for GST registration.
Registration ease
New rules for small suppliers selling through e-commerce platforms
The new GST rules allow small suppliers selling goods through e-commerce operators (ECOs) in multiple states/UTs to use the ECO's warehouse as their principal place of business.
However, this is subject to conditions such as the seller passing on input tax credit (ITC) up to ₹2.5 lakh/month.
The revised process requires a genuine physical presence in at least one state where Aadhaar authentication and physical verification will be done.
Process improvement
Streamlined registration and faster refunds
The GST department has defined the documents and information needed for registration applications from November 1.
The GST portal will have a more user-friendly interface with clearer navigation, drop-down lists, and tooltips to assist applicants.
Meanwhile, certain GST refund claims will be processed automatically by the system without tax officer intervention. This includes full refunds of excess balance in electronic cash ledger and provisional sanctioning of 90% claimed amount for zero-rated supplies/inverted duty structure cases.
Discount flexibility
Changes in taxable value for post-supply discounts
The revised GST provisions also give businesses more leeway in providing post-supply discounts.
Earlier, businesses had to meet criteria related to a pre-existing agreement and invoice-specific linkage for excluding post-supply discounts from taxable value.
The new framework does away with these requirements while keeping safeguards related to credit note issuance and input tax credit reversal intact.
This change is especially relevant for sectors like FMCG, manufacturing, and small businesses where volume-based incentives are common commercial practices.