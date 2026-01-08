Next Article
New Income Tax Act rolls out April 2026: Here's what to know
Business
Starting April 1, 2026, India will switch to the new Income Tax Act, 2025—finally replacing the old rules from way back in 1961.
The big idea? Make taxes less confusing and more in tune with how money works today.
The government is promising simpler forms and clearer language so filing doesn't feel like a maze.
What's changing for you
The new law is designed to make life easier for individuals and small businesses, using tech to speed things up and cut down on paperwork.
There's also a "NUDGE" framework that encourages people to stay compliant without getting tangled in legal hassles.
If you pay taxes, keep an eye on official updates—and maybe start organizing your records now so you're ready for this digital-first approach.