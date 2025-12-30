New Income Tax Act: What's changing and why it matters

What's new for your wallet

The fresh tax regime means no tax on annual incomes up to ₹12 lakh (nice!). Incomes between ₹4-8 lakh get a light 5% rate, while those earning above ₹24 lakh face a 30% tax.

Exemptions and deductions are out, but the slabs are friendlier overall.

Also, expect higher cigarette taxes and a new pan masala cess in 2026—plus GST rates were reduced for hundreds of goods last September.

Customs processes are also getting a digital upgrade to make imports and exports smoother.