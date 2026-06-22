New India Assurance hits 52-week high as NSE IPO seller Business Jun 22, 2026

New India Assurance shares have been on a roll, soaring 47% over seven consecutive trading sessions and reaching a 52-week high of ₹215.59 on June 22.

This rally is the company's longest since late 2024, and it's mostly thanks to their spot as a selling shareholder in the National Stock Exchange's upcoming IPO, where they'll be offloading up to 1.05 crore shares acquired at just ₹0.32 each, a move that could mean big profits.