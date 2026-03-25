New labor codes force employers to rethink pay structures
Business
India's new labor codes are pushing 80% of employers to rethink how they pay their teams, according to a TeamLease report.
With 64% of companies facing higher employment costs, about one-third have slowed down wage growth to manage the changes.
Hiring vibes are still upbeat
Even with these challenges, hiring vibes are still upbeat: TeamLease predicts a 4.7% net employment boost for early fiscal 2027.
Tech startups and e-commerce are leading the charge with nearly 9% expected job growth, while healthcare isn't far behind.
If you've got digital skills, you're in luck: 77% of employers now see digital literacy as a must-have.