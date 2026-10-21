New Mexico court orders Meta to pay $25 billion

Meta has been ordered by a New Mexico court to pay $25 billion for misleading people about how it handled their data during the Cambridge Analytica mess.

A jury in a Santa Fe courthouse found in September the social media giant liable for hiding what it was really doing with users' information and how it safeguarded and collected user data and prevented harmful information from flourishing on its services.

The original award was even higher, $219.5 billion, but the judge brought it down.