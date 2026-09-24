New study: AI tools raised insurers' health spending nearly $1B
A new study says AI tools are raising health spending for insurers by nearly $1 billion over two years.
Providers are using AI to spot more "secondary conditions" in patient records, which means insurers end up paying more, even though patients aren't actually getting extra treatments.
This has sparked real questions about whether these higher bills are fair or just clever coding.
Centene sees AI-linked billing spike
AI is making it easier for hospitals to flag complications, especially after surgeries or for things like anemia, but that doesn't always mean patients need (or get) extra care.
Insurers like Centene have noticed a jump in aggressive billing linked to these new tech tools.
With Blue Cross Blue Shield covering more than 100 million people, this trend could impact a lot of wallets if left unchecked.