New tax regime kicks in from April 1: What know

Key updates to note

Some key updates:

Electronically granted approvals in assessment, reassessment or recomputation proceedings dating back to April 1, 2021 cannot be invalidated on grounds such as inadequate reasoning, authentication defects, or absence of a digital signature,

and PAN quoting thresholds have been raised: Cash deposits or withdrawals aggregating to ₹10 lakh or more in a financial year will require quoting PAN, and purchase, sale, gift or joint-development agreements for immovable property with transaction value exceeding ₹20 lakh will require quoting PAN.

There is also a new process to make TDS (tax deducted at source) easier, plus extra paperwork if you are claiming House Rent Allowance (HRA).

While these changes may take some getting used to, they aim to make taxes simpler and boost transparency overall.