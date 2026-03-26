Mutual funds or FDs: Which is better for first-time investors?

For first-time investors, choosing between mutual funds and fixed deposits (FDs) can be a tough decision. Both investment options have their own benefits and risks, making them suitable for different financial goals and risk appetites. While fixed deposits offer guaranteed returns with minimal risk, mutual funds provide the opportunity for higher returns with market-linked risks. Here are some insights to help you make an informed decision.

#1 Understanding fixed deposits Fixed deposits (FDs) are a popular investment option where you park a lump sum for a fixed tenure at a predetermined interest rate. They are low-risk investments, as the principal amount is secure, and returns are guaranteed. FDs usually offer higher interest rates than regular savings accounts, making them an attractive option for conservative investors looking for stable returns without market volatility.

#2 Exploring mutual funds Mutual funds pool money from several investors to invest in stocks, bonds, or other securities. They provide diversification and professional management but come with market risks. The returns on mutual funds aren't guaranteed and depend on market performance. However, they can yield higher returns than traditional savings options over the long term, making them ideal for investors willing to take some risks for potential growth.

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#3 Risk vs reward analysis The key difference between FDs and mutual funds is the risk-reward ratio. FDs guarantee returns but offer lower yields compared to equities or mutual funds over time. Mutual funds, however, can provide higher returns if markets perform well, but also come with the risk of losing money if investments underperform. Investors should assess their risk appetite before choosing an option.

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