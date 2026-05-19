New York hotel workers secure 8-year deal with 50% raises

Rich Maroko cites rising costs

Hotel and Gaming Trades Council President Rich Maroko said rising living costs pushed them to negotiate: "Wage increases were our primary focus in this contract cycle because the cost of living for our members has been increasing so dramatically,"

While the deal is great news for workers, hotel owners are worried about tough times ahead: room demand is low despite the upcoming World Cup, and New York City hotels are running at only one-third capacity.

With room rates already topping $335 per night (the highest in any major US city), prices could climb even more.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani called the agreement a win for both workers and the city's economy, especially as New York City gears up to host eight World Cup matches—including the final at MetLife Stadium.