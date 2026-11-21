New York lawsuit could force Kalshi to halt US operations
Kalshi, the prediction market platform, says it might have to shut down across the US if New York succeeds in blocking its operations.
The state's lawsuit, led by Gov. Kathy Hochul and Atty. Gen. Letitia James, claims Kalshi is running illegal gambling and wants a temporary halt while the case plays out.
Since Kalshi's headquarters are in New York, this could impact all of its users nationwide.
CFTC backs Kalshi amid state case
The federal Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is backing Kalshi and warns that a shutdown could threaten the company's future.
Even with this support, a judge has allowed the case to move forward in state court.
Meanwhile, Kalshi is also facing criminal charges in Utah but says it's following federal rules and hopes to keep serving the 1.2 million New Yorkers who use Kalshi while working things out with regulators.